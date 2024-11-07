German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says he is ready to dissolve parliament and call early elections after the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholzʼs coalition.

The words of the President of Germany are reported by Reuters.

After the sacking of Finance Minister Christian Lindner on November 6, the chancellor declared that he would ask for a vote of confidence in the Bundestag on January 15, 2025. If the governmentʼs actions are not approved, then Steinmeier will have the right to call early elections, probably before the end of March.

"Now is not the time for tactics and tricks, but the time for reason and responsibility," Steinmeier said at the press conference.

What preceded

On November 6, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accused Finance Minister Christian Lindner of irresponsibility, selfishness and acting in favor of only his party, the Free Democratic Party, which is one of three in the governmentʼs ruling coalition. Instead, Christian Lindner said that the Free Democrats are leaving the coalition and taking all their ministers.

The basis for this decision of Scholz was disagreements with Lindner in budgetary, financial and economic policy. German media write that the tripartite coalition could not decide what to do with the budget for 2025.

The collapse of the coalition in Germany threatens to destabilize the political situation, which may lead to either the creation of a new government majority or the announcement of early elections. The political crisis may also strengthen opposition parties, in particular the pro-Russian Alternative for Germany. AdN has an anti-migrant rhetoric, advocates the preservation of "traditional values", and also criticizes the European Union and aid to Ukraine.

