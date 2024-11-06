German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accused Finance Minister Christian Lindner of irresponsibility, selfishness and acting in favor of only his party, the Free Democratic Party, which is one of three in the governmentʼs ruling coalition. Instead, Christian Lindner said that the Free Democrats are leaving the coalition and taking all their ministers.

This is reported by Spiegel.

After the sacking of Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the chancellor announced that he would ask for a vote of confidence in the Bundestag on January 15. If the governmentʼs activities are not approved, then early parliamentary elections can be held by the end of March.

According to Olaf Scholz, in order to settle the crisis, he made a compromise proposal "which also takes into account the proposals of the free democrats" and includes an affordable cost of electricity, support for the auto industry, support for business and Ukraine. However, the Minister of Finance did not want to agree with her.

"Anyone who does not agree to a compromise offer in such a situation is acting irresponsibly. As chancellor, I cannot allow this. There is no basis of trust for further cooperation," Scholz emphasized.

Christian Lindner accuses Scholz of the calculated collapse of the coalition. He says his party has drawn up proposals for an economic turnaround, but the Social Democrats and Greens "have not even accepted them as a basis for consultation". The dismissed finance minister also believes that Scholzʼs proposals are "weak, unambitious and unsuitable" for the German economy. Therefore, the Free Democratic Party of Germany is leaving the ruling coalition. Because of this, he also recalls all his ministers:

Minister of Justice Mark Buschmann;

Minister of Education Bettina Stark-Watzinger;

Minister of Transport Volker Wissin.

Vice-Chancellor, Minister of Economy Robert Habek from the "Greens" party confirmed the disintegration of the ruling coalition. The politician blames Lindner for this.

"This decision seems wrong, almost tragic," he said, and expressed regret that a budget solution had not been found despite various options.

Until today, the ruling coalition consisted of three parties: the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the Green Party, and the Free Democratic Party (FDP). She repeatedly faced difficulties due to low ratings and internal disagreements.

The collapse of the coalition in Germany threatens to destabilize the political situation, which may lead to either the creation of a new government majority or the announcement of early elections. The political crisis can also strengthen opposition parties, in particular the pro-Russian Alternative for Germany. AdN has an anti-migrant rhetoric, advocates the preservation of "traditional values", criticizes the EU and aid to Ukraine.

