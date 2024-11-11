Ukraine concluded agreements with Denmark for €535 million for the purchase of weapons for the Armed Forces

Ukraine and Denmark have concluded a number of agreements on the purchase of weapons from Ukrainian defense companies for a total amount of approximately €535 million. The money will go to arms for the Armed Forces.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The documents finalize the agreements recorded in the Letter of Intent, which was signed at the end of September in Kyiv. They include a series of purchases from Ukrainian defense companies for a total amount of approximately €535 million. The sources of funding are the governments of Denmark and Sweden and interest from frozen Russian assets.

Based on the results of the agreements, Ukrainian arms and equipment manufacturers will supply the Armed Forces with self-propelled artillery installations, attack drones, anti-tank weapons, and missile weapons.

Thanks to the "Danish model", which involves direct financing of producers, Ukraine has already received €50 million. These funds were used to finance the production of self-propelled artillery units "Bohdan" for the Armed Forces.

