The construction of the subway on Vynohradar was resumed in Kyiv

The construction of the subway in the Vynohradar residential area of Kyiv has been resumed.

This was reported by the group of companies "Avtostrada", with which Kyiv Metro signed a contract in August to continue construction of the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line in the direction of Vynohradar.

It was noted there that two stations are planned — "Mostytska" and "Varshavska", which will be a continuation of the green branch of the capital metro.

The section from the "Syrets" station to the "Mostytska" station will be laid in a closed way — by the method of tunneling. From "Mostytska" to "Varshavska" — by open road. The total length of construction is 3.78 kilometers — from “Syrets” station to “Varshavska” station.

A two-story rectangular monolithic tunnel, unique for Ukraine, is being built in the "Mostytska" — "Varshavska" section due to dense residential development.

Specialists are now digging a pit and installing a system of fasteners for further construction of the tunnel. And on the concreted areas left over from the previous contractor, the waterproofing system continues to be installed — it will be possible to restore it even after the metro operation begins.

The company noted that this type of waterproofing was used during the construction of the tunnel between the "Lybidska" and "Demiivska" stations.

Currently, builders are conducting preparatory work on other construction sites, of which there are six in total.

Subway to Vynohradar

Construction of the new Mostytska and Varshavska metro stations in Kyiv began in 2019. It was planned that they would be opened in December 2021.

In September 2021, the "Kyivmetrobud" company, which acts as the general contractor for the construction of two stations at Vynohradar, asked to postpone the validity of the contract. The builders then claimed that they did not have time to complete the stations by the end of 2021. In February 2023, "Kyivmetrobud" resumed the construction of the metro on Vynohradar, but active construction has not been carried out since the fall of 2023. In December of the same year, the Kyiv Metro terminated the contract with “Kyivmetrobud" on the extension of the Syretsko-Pecherska line towards the Vynohradar housing estate due to a disruption in the construction schedule.

In August, a new tender was held for the construction of the subway. Its winner was the "Autostrada" group. The implementation period is 30 months (that is, it should be completed at the beginning of 2027), the cost is 13.785 billion hryvnias.

According to the contract, the company will perform subcontracting works at its own expense. They will be paid only after the state examination of the quality control of the work performed.

The construction of the metro on Vynohradar is an important city project that will provide the residential area with high-speed passenger transport and 24-hour shelters.

