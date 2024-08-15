The Kyiv Metro signed a contract for the construction of the Vynohradar subway for UAH 13.8 billion

Kyiv Metro signed a contract to continue construction of the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line in the direction of Vynohradar. The implementation period is 30 months (that is, it should be completed at the beginning of 2027), the cost is 13.785 billion hryvnias.

This was reported in the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

The winner of the tender was the "Autostrada" group. The procurement was carried out on the electronic public procurement platform Prozorro.

Currently, the processing of all permit documents required by law is in progress, the construction sites are being handed over to the contracting organization. After that, construction will begin directly.

The construction of the metro in Vynohradar is an important city project. This will provide the residential area with high-speed passenger transport, as well as 24-hour shelters.

Subway to Vynohradar

Construction of the new "Mostytska" and "Varshavska" metro stations in Kyiv began in 2019. It was planned that they will be opened in December 2021.

In September 2021, the "Kyivmetrobud" company, which acts as the general contractor for the construction of two stations at Vynohradar, asked to postpone the validity of the contract. The builders then claimed that they did not have time to complete the stations by the end of 2021. In February 2023, "Kyivmetrobud" resumed the construction of the metro on Vynohradar, but active construction has not been carried out since the fall of 2023. In December of the same year, the Kyiv Metro terminated the contract with Kyivmetrobud on the extension of the Syretsko-Pecherska line towards the Vynohradar housing estate due to a disruption in the construction schedule.