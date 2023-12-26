The Kyiv Metro terminated the contract with “Kyivmetrobud” for the construction of a branch to Vynohradar

The Kyiv Metro has terminated the contract with "Kyivmetrobud" on the extension of the Syretsko-Pecherska line towards the Vynohradar residential area due to a disruption in the construction schedule.
This is stated on the purchase page in “Prozorro”.
The terms of the contract defined the customerʼs right to refuse the agreement and demand compensation for damages if the contractor did not start the work on time or performed it so slowly that it was impossible to complete it within the contract period. Taking this into account, the Kyiv Metro refused to fulfill its obligations in terms of construction works under the contract, which it informed the contractor about.
Kyiv Metro and "Kyivmetrobud" concluded the contract on November 20, 2018, and it expired on December 11, 2023. The Metropolitan managed to pay 4 billion hryvnias (including VAT). After the end of all court cases, part of the advance must return to the budget account of the metro.
- Construction of the new "Mostytska" and "Prospekt Pravdy" metro stations in Kyiv began in 2019. It was planned that they would be opened in December 2021.
- In September 2021, the "Kyivmetrobud" company, which acts as the general contractor for the construction of two stations at Vynohradar, asked to postpone the terms of the contract. The builders then declared that they did not have time to complete the stations by the end of 2021. The company appealed to the court with a request to postpone the delivery dates from November 2021 to May 2023. In February 2023, "Kyivmetrobud" resumed the construction of the metro on Vynohradar, but active construction has not been carried out since the fall of 2023.