The Kyiv Metro terminated the contract with “Kyivmetrobud” for the construction of a branch to Vynohradar

The Kyiv Metro has terminated the contract with "Kyivmetrobud" on the extension of the Syretsko-Pecherska line towards the Vynohradar residential area due to a disruption in the construction schedule.

The terms of the contract defined the customerʼs right to refuse the agreement and demand compensation for damages if the contractor did not start the work on time or performed it so slowly that it was impossible to complete it within the contract period. Taking this into account, the Kyiv Metro refused to fulfill its obligations in terms of construction works under the contract, which it informed the contractor about.

Kyiv Metro and "Kyivmetrobud" concluded the contract on November 20, 2018, and it expired on December 11, 2023. The Metropolitan managed to pay 4 billion hryvnias (including VAT). After the end of all court cases, part of the advance must return to the budget account of the metro.