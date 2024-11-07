An official of the Central MSEC is suspected of abuse of influence

Law enforcement officers detained an official of the Central Medical and Social Examination (MSEC) while the woman was receiving a bribe. The deputy chief physician of the "CMSEC of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" reported suspicion of abuse of influence.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The investigation established that the person involved in the case promised a conscripted man for $2 000 that he would help him get the II disability group in order to avoid mobilization.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The woman convinced her husband that it was not the first time she had solved such "issues" and she knew how to do it.

During the searches, the law enforcement officers seized almost $20 000, disability registration documents, medical documentation, personal files and other evidence of her crimes from the official.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office noted that the suspect has already been remanded in custody. However, they did not say which one.

Corruption in MSECs

On October 23, the Ministry of Health reported that by the end of the year they would liquidate the central MSEC, and the Verkhovna Rada registered the corresponding draft law No. 12178.

This decision was preceded by a scandal with the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias in the case of illegal registration of disability for men. During the searches, she was found with millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting a disability group to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Because of this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and on October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin also resigned.

On October 29, the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on improving the medical and social expert commission. What it provides — read here. In addition, it became known that the current heads of MSEC will not be admitted to positions in the updated system of medical commissions. But other doctors who currently work at MSEC will be able to apply for a job at the hospital from January 1, 2025, but only if they are practicing medicine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.