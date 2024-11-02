The US will send bombers and planes to the Middle East

The US will send additional missile defense destroyers, fighter squadrons and refueling planes to the Middle East, as well as several B-52 bombers. Aid will begin to arrive already "in the coming months."

Such an order was given by the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. This is stated in the statement of Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder.

The decision to send additional aid to the Middle East is justified by the fact that the US is obliged to protect its citizens and Israel. It is also about "de-escalation through deterrence and diplomacy."

"These moves demonstrate the flexible nature of the U.S. global defense posture and the ability of the US to deploy forces around the world at short notice to counter growing threats to national security," a Pentagon spokesman said.

He said the announced aid would begin arriving "in the coming months" as the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN carrier strike group prepares to depart.

On October 13, it became known that the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin allowed the deployment of a battery of the American anti-missile system THAAD and its crew in Israel.

What preceded

On October 1, Iran fired hundreds of missiles at Israel. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it struck "in the very heart of the occupied lands" in response to the "martyrdom" of Hamas leader Ismail Haniya, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

On October 26, Israel struck military facilities in Iran. The operation, codenamed Days of Repentance, was a response to more than a year of attacks by Tehran and its allies. This is the first military operation on the territory of Iran, for which the Israeli authorities have officially taken responsibility.

Israel had to postpone the attack on Iran due to the leak of the US intelligence about the preparation for it. At the same time, two Iranian representatives said that Iran was preparing a revenge strike in response to recent Israeli attacks.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.