Iran fired hundreds of missiles at Israel in response to the death of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that Iran launched missiles towards the country. An air raid alarm is sounded across the country.

There is still no information on the scale of the missile attack. The ABC TV channel wrote that Iran will launch 240-250 missiles in two waves at four targets in Israel, including the Mossad headquarters and three air bases. IDF does not plan to launch a pre-emptive strike.

Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post writes that Iran fired approximately 500 missiles into Israel.

There is currently no official information about victims and victims. The Magen David Adom medical service claims that an Iranian missile hit a building in Tel Aviv.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it struck "in the very heart of the occupied lands" in response to the "martyrdom" of Hamas leader Ismail Haniya, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforushan.

In April 2024, Iran had already fired at Israel — it was the first such attack in history. In general, several hundred rockets and drones were launched at that time, almost all of these air forces were intercepted by Israeli air defense and allies. Iran claimed that the April attack was revenge for the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. Then two Iranian generals and five officers were killed.

