Two people were arrested in Georgia for throwing a packet of ballots into the ballot box

Georgian police officers detained two people suspected of forging election documents. The investigation established that they threw away several ballots at the polling station during the parliamentary elections.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

The investigation established that during the elections on October 26 at the 69th polling station in the city of Marneuli, the suspects threw a packet of ballots into the ballot box. After that, the station was closed.

Extras face punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 2 years. The incident is being investigated under Article 164 of the Criminal Code of Georgia — forgery of election documents.

An investigation into alleged election falsification is underway in Georgia. The Central Election Commission of Georgia is counting the ballots at some polling stations to verify the data.