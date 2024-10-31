Two people were arrested in Georgia for throwing a packet of ballots into the ballot box

Georgian police officers detained two people suspected of forging election documents. The investigation established that they threw away several ballots at the polling station during the parliamentary elections.
This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.
The investigation established that during the elections on October 26 at the 69th polling station in the city of Marneuli, the suspects threw a packet of ballots into the ballot box. After that, the station was closed.
Extras face punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 2 years. The incident is being investigated under Article 164 of the Criminal Code of Georgia — forgery of election documents.
An investigation into alleged election falsification is underway in Georgia. The Central Election Commission of Georgia is counting the ballots at some polling stations to verify the data.
Elections in Georgia
Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" won with 54.08%, while the main opposition parties together scored about 37.58%. The exit polls of the opposition channels showed that the opposition won 52% of the votes, and "Georgian Dream" 40.9%. Georgian opposition parties do not recognize the election results, as does the president of the country Salome Zurabishvili.
International observers of the parliamentary elections in Georgia recorded a number of violations during voting: cases of violence against the opposition, intimidation and bribery of voters, multiple voting and removal of observers from polling stations.
