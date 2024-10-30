The president of Georgia refused to appear at the prosecutorʼs office. She was summoned because of the words about falsification of elections

The President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili has no intention of appearing at the prosecutorʼs office, where she was summoned for questioning regarding allegations of falsification of parliamentary elections.

She stated this at a press conference, Echo of the Caucasus reports.

"I would advise the prosecutorʼs office to start its work and avoid political settlement of accounts with the president. Whatʼs more, at this moment our partners are also looking at it — whether the prosecutorʼs office will be able to be independent and impartial. So let the prosecutorʼs office start its work, and the president will do his... As president, I will continue my work and I am not going to report to the prosecutorʼs office," the president said.

Zurabishvili emphasized that the summons to the prosecutorʼs office "strangely coincided with Dmitry Medvedevʼs instructions." Earlier, Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmytrii Medvedev wrote on the X social network that the President of Georgia should be "removed from office and arrested."

Elections in Georgia

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" won with 54.08%, while the main opposition parties together scored about 37.58%. The exit polls of the opposition channels showed that the opposition won 52% of the votes, and "Georgian Dream" 40.9%. Georgian opposition parties do not recognize the election results, as does the president of the country Salome Zurabishvili.

International observers of the parliamentary elections in Georgia recorded a number of violations during voting: cases of violence against the opposition, intimidation and bribery of voters, multiple voting and removal of observers from polling stations.

In the evening of October 28, an action was held in Tbilisi against the results of the parliamentary elections. The opposition demands a re-vote.

