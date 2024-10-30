The President of Georgia was summoned for questioning due to allegations of election fraud

The Prosecutorʼs Office of Georgia summoned President Salome Zurabishvili for questioning because of her statements about the falsification of the parliamentary elections.

This was reported in the press service of the prosecutorʼs office.

The agency started an investigation into the facts of alleged election falsification on the basis of the appeal of the Central Election Commission dated October 30, 2024.

They add that Salome Zurabishvili should have evidence of possible falsification of parliamentary elections. She was invited to the prosecutorʼs office on October 31.

The prosecutorʼs office plans to conduct investigative and procedural actions to study the facts that will be announced by the president of Georgia, political parties and international observers.

The day before, the Central Election Commission of Georgia announced that it would count the ballots at some polling stations to verify the data.