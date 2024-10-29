WSJ: Israel destroyed all S-300s in Iran, which were the basis of its air defense

During attacks on military facilities in Iran on October 26, Israel destroyed three Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems that remained in service with Iran.
This was reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) with reference to sources.
These complexes were a key component of Iranʼs air defense system and were able to intercept, according to the newspaper, at most several hundred missiles fired at targets in Iran during the air attack, which involved almost 100 Israeli warplanes.
Three of the four complexes supplied by Russia to Iran were destroyed during this attack. The fourth was destroyed even earlier.
- On October 1, Iran fired hundreds of missiles at Israel. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it struck "in the very heart of the occupied lands" in response to the "martyrdom" of Hamas leader Ismail Haniya, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan.
- On October 26, Israel struck military facilities in Iran. The operation, codenamed Days of Repentance, was a response to more than a year of attacks by Tehran and its allies. This is the first military operation on the territory of Iran, for which the Israeli authorities have officially taken responsibility.
- Israel had to postpone the attack on Iran due to the leak of US intelligence on the preparation for it.
