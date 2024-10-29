WSJ: Israel destroyed all S-300s in Iran, which were the basis of its air defense

During attacks on military facilities in Iran on October 26, Israel destroyed three Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems that remained in service with Iran.

This was reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) with reference to sources.

These complexes were a key component of Iranʼs air defense system and were able to intercept, according to the newspaper, at most several hundred missiles fired at targets in Iran during the air attack, which involved almost 100 Israeli warplanes.

Three of the four complexes supplied by Russia to Iran were destroyed during this attack. The fourth was destroyed even earlier.

