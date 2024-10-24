“Diia” informed about the launch of 6 new services

Six new services will soon be available on the “Diia” public services portal. Among them are fast forwarding of documents, checking of excise stamps and information about weapons.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

"We launch services in ʼDiiaʼ almost every week and constantly work on the development of new ones. Soon, 6 more services will appear in the application, which you were waiting for and about which you constantly wrote in the comments," says the official.

Yes, the list of updates includes the following points:

displaying information about weapons and permits to possess them. If necessary, users will be able to order an extract from the Unified Weapons Register in the application;

"eExcise", which will allow checking the legality of alcohol or tobacco through the state services service — information about products will be in the electronic system;

multisharing, with the help of which Ukrainians will send copies of several documents at once, certifications will be forwarded in a few clicks;

services for business in the "eEntrepreneur" complex. Work continues on the digitization of declarations and licenses for business. For example, licenses for fire protection works;

notification of communication problems. In the case of blackouts, it will be possible to report this so that the regulator can resolve the situation;

"Diia.Signature" for legal entities. It will work like a regular "Diia.Signature", but should simplify and speed up the work of institutions and companies.

Fedorov noted that some services will be launched soon. At the same time, according to the minister, "bureaucratic issues are being resolved" regarding the rest.

The unified register of weapons in Ukraine began work on June 23, 2024. Its purpose is to strengthen control over the circulation of firearms and simplify the process of their registration. According to the results of a survey of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Affairs in "Diia" in 2022, almost 59% of respondents wanted to have a weapon for personal protection.

In October 2024, the Ukrainian government adopted regulatory documents to regulate the use of the “eExcise” system. It is expected to become a key tool in the fight against smuggling. The president signed the law on the introduction of electronic excise tax stamps in July.

The government supported the launch of the “eEntrepreneur” comprehensive service in “Diia” in November 2023. Then the press service of the application announced that everything for starting a business would be in one service — from registration of a sole trader to opening a bank account.

Author: Anastasiia Mohylevets