Almost 59% of Ukrainians want to have weapons for personal protection — the “Diia” poll ended

The "Diia" application has completed a survey on gun ownership. It lasted 7 days.

According to the survey, 58.75% of participants voted to have weapons for personal use. 19.43% of respondents believe that weapons should be used for special purposes. 21.82% — against possession of weapons.

On May 25, the Ministry of the Internal Affairs, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, launched a poll in "Diia" on the circulation of firearms among the civilian population. Only adult citizens of Ukraine took part in it.