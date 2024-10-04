Control over the tobacco and alcohol market will be strengthened in Ukraine

Digital control of the tobacco and alcohol market will appear in Ukraine, which will help fight smuggling.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The government has adopted regulatory documents regulating the use of the “eExcise” system. It will become a key tool in the fight against smuggling. With the help of “eExcise”, Ukrainians will be able to check the legality of goods through “Diia”, and businesses will be able to quickly receive excise stamps online.

According to Fedorov, the losses from smuggling in 2023 exceeded 30 billion hryvnias. "eExcise" should help change the situation. Hereʼs what it will do:

will replace the paper excise tax stamp with an electronic one;

will generate unique stamps with a code that cannot be forged;

will monitor the movement of alcohol, tobacco products, liquids for electronic cigarettes from the manufacturer or importer to the final consumer;

will enable citizens to independently check the legality and origin of goods and send a complaint in case of violation.

The benefit for the state is that the budget revenues from the payment of the excise tax will increase, the sales channels for contraband will be limited, control over the circulation of excise goods will be systematized, etc.

Meanwhile, the business will receive equal competitive conditions, because the share of the shadow market will change, reporting processes will be automated, and it will also protect its own products from counterfeiting.

In July 2023, the president signed draft law No. 8287 on "eExcise", which provides for the introduction of an electronic excise tax stamp from January 1, 2026. This law is important for European integration, because it meets the key requirements of European directives on combating the illegal sale of tobacco.

