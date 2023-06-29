Parliament supported the law on “eExcise”. What does it mean?

The Parliament adopted in the second reading and in its entirety draft law No. 8287, which provides for the introduction of an electronic excise tax stamp from January 1, 2026. The Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called it a "top anti-corruption project."

252 MPs voted for the adoption of the draft law, the MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed.

This law will allow to track the movement of alcohol, tobacco products, liquids for electronic cigarettes from the manufacturer/importer to the final consumer. The completeness and timeliness of excise tax payments for such goods will also be monitored.

Everyone will be able to identify products and check the legality of the productʼs origin.

According to Zheleznyak, the creation of the "Electronic Excise Goods Circulation System" will ensure electronic interaction between state bodies and business entities: the onerous process of ordering paper excise tax stamps will become a thing of the past; the system will calculate and invoice the amount of excise tax for the ordered stamps at the order stage.

"A top anti-corruption project, thanks to which the state will not lose billions due to the shadow market of alcohol and tobacco. This money will go to defense," Fedorov commented on the adoption of the document.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, goods for Duty Free will also have an electronic stamp. "After all, products for Duty Free can often be found on the gray market of Ukraine," he noted.