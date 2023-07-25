The President signed the law on “eExcise”. It will enter into force in three years

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft law No. 8287. It provides for the introduction of electronic excise tax stamps from January 1, 2026.

This is evidenced by the card of the draft law.

The law will make it possible to track the movement of alcohol, tobacco products, liquids for electronic cigarettes from the manufacturer/importer to the final consumer. And it will also allow to control the completeness and timeliness of payment of excise tax for such goods.

The electronic system of circulation of excise goods must ensure electronic interaction between state bodies and business entities (entrepreneurs or organizations).

Every Ukrainian will be able to identify products and check the legality of the productʼs origin.