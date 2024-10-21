The Pentagon informed that it includes $400 million in new aid to Ukraine

The contents of a new $400 million military aid package were made public in the United States.

The Pentagon has sent relevant letters to the media. Assistance includes:

HIMARS projectiles;

TOW missiles;

155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells;

mortar systems of 60 mm, 81 mm and 120 mm and shells for them;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

satellite communication equipment;

firearms and ammunition;

M113 armored personnel carriers;

grenades and training equipment.

During a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on October 21, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin informed about the allocation of a new $400 million military aid package.

A week before, on October 16, the United States allocated a package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $425 million. It included projectiles for NASAMS and HIMARS, ammunition for the Stinger complex, artillery ammunition of 155 mm and 105 mm caliber and other weapons.

During an interview on October 18, Volodymyr Zelensky said that every 2-3 weeks Ukraine will receive aid packages worth $500-750 thousand from the United States. This will help strengthen the Ukrainian army in the coming months and is part of the victory plan.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.