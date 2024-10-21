News

The Pentagon informed that it includes $400 million in new aid to Ukraine

Iryna Perepechko
The contents of a new $400 million military aid package were made public in the United States.

The Pentagon has sent relevant letters to the media. Assistance includes:

  • HIMARS projectiles;
  • TOW missiles;
  • 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells;
  • mortar systems of 60 mm, 81 mm and 120 mm and shells for them;
  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
  • satellite communication equipment;
  • firearms and ammunition;
  • M113 armored personnel carriers;
  • grenades and training equipment.

During a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on October 21, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin informed about the allocation of a new $400 million military aid package.

  • A week before, on October 16, the United States allocated a package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $425 million. It included projectiles for NASAMS and HIMARS, ammunition for the Stinger complex, artillery ammunition of 155 mm and 105 mm caliber and other weapons.
  • During an interview on October 18, Volodymyr Zelensky said that every 2-3 weeks Ukraine will receive aid packages worth $500-750 thousand from the United States. This will help strengthen the Ukrainian army in the coming months and is part of the victory plan.

