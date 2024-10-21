News

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth $400 million

Olha Bereziuk
During a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin informed about the allocation of a new $400 million military aid package.

"Under the leadership of Joe Biden, the United States continues to increase this support for Ukraine. Today I want to announce the allocation of a $400 million presidential aid package for ammunition, military equipment and weapons for Ukraine," Austin said.

What will be included in this aid package is currently unknown.

