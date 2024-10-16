The Pentagon announced that it includes new aid to Ukraine

The United States allocated a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $425 million. The US Department of Defense emphasizes that this is the 67th tranche of equipment and machinery from the administration of President Joe Biden from the Pentagonʼs stocks, starting in August 2021. Hereʼs what the new package includes:

projectiles for NASAMS and HIMARS ;

and ; missiles for RIM -7 and air defense, TOW missiles, air-to-ground missiles;

-7 and air defense, missiles, air-to-ground missiles; ammunition for the Stinger complex;

complex; 155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery ammunition;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

and anti-tank systems; HMMWV military vehicles;

military vehicles; small arms and cartridges for them, grenades, explosive equipment, spare parts and others.

The package also includes training and staffing of the Ukrainian military.

At the end of September, the USA announced a new package of defense aid to Ukraine worth $7.9 billion. And before that, Washington allocated a $375 million aid package.

