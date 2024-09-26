Biden informed about a new $7.9 billion defense aid to Ukraine. It includes long-range JSOW aerial bombs

On September 26, the US President Joe Biden informed about the allocation of $7.9 billion in new defense aid to Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the White House.

In particular, Biden authorized the allocation of $5.5 billion as part of the presidentʼs arms reduction authority. These powers allow the Pentagon to withdraw supplies directly from American arsenals and ship them to Ukraine, and this is how the US has provided Kyiv with most of its weapons.

The Pentagon will also provide $2.4 billion in security assistance under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which will provide Ukraine with additional air defense equipment, unmanned aerial systems and air-to-ground munitions.

Separately, Biden confirmed the decision to provide Ukraine with long-range JSOW aerial bombs that hit at a distance of 110 kilometers.

He also instructed the US Department of Defense to repair and provide Ukraine with an additional battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and their missiles. He clarified that itʼs about "hundreds" of Patriot and AMRAAM missiles, which Ukraine will receive during the next year.

In addition, Biden instructed to expand the training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots by training 18 more pilots next year.

Biden declared that the Department of Justice, the Department of the Treasury and the Secret Service of the United States, in coordination with international partners, today took measures to destroy the global cryptocurrency network, thanks to which Russia evaded sanctions.

"Next month, I will convene a leadership-level meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in Germany to coordinate the efforts of more than 50 countries that support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. With these actions, I am sending a clear signal: the United States will provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win this war," Biden concluded.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the allocation of aid by thanking Biden, the US Congress and both of his parties, Republicans and Democrats.