The United States allocated a new $375 million aid package to Ukraine

The United States allocated a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $375 million. It includes, in particular, ammunition for HIMARS and artillery.

This is stated on the website of the Pentagon.

The package includes:

air-to-ground ammunition;

ammunition for HIMARS;

155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition;

TOW missiles;

missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

armored personnel carriers M1117;

MRAP armored cars;

light tactical vehicles;

armored bridge systems;

small arms;

patrol boats;

minesweeping equipment and ammunition;

spare parts, support equipment, service, training and transportation.

This is already the 66th tranche of equipment that the administration of US President Joe Biden will provide to Ukraine from the warehouses of the US Department of Defense, starting in August 2021.

The Reuters agency writes that on September 26, the United States also plans to announce military aid to Ukraine in the amount of more than $8 billion.

Media sources say that the Joe Biden administration is in urgent negotiations with the US Congress to use $5.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine by September 30, the end of the fiscal year. The content of this package is still in the process of formation.

The second aid announcement is likely to involve $2.4 billion in the Defense Assistance Program for Ukraine, which allows the administration to buy weapons for Ukraine from companies rather than removing them from US stockpiles.