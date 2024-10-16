The United States will provide Ukraine with a package of military aid in the amount of $425 million.

This is stated on the website of the White House.

The package will include surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles and critical munitions.

In the coming months, the US will also transfer hundreds of air defense interceptors, dozens of tactical air defense systems, additional artillery systems, a "significant amount" of ammunition, hundreds of armored personnel carriers and BMPs. It is also about thousands of additional armored vehicles.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi, during a conversation with US President Biden, thanked for the defense package, which also includes new air defense systems and long-range weapons.

During the phone conversation, the President of Ukraine told Biden about the plan to defeat Russia — both leaders instructed their teams to conduct further consultations on the next steps. According to Zelensky, already on October 17, he will present the victory plan to EU partners at a meeting of the Council of Europe.

In the conversation of the presidents, there was also talk about a meeting in the Rammstein format at the level of leaders, which will take place in November. They also discussed the possibility of joint production of weapons and the importance of additional training for Ukrainian soldiers.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.