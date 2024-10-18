President Zelensky gave an interview about the peace plan and the results of foreign trips to the USA and Europe. The main points

President Zelensky gave an interview about the victory plan and the results of foreign trips to the USA and Europe. Babel collected his main theses.

Reaction of partners to the peace plan

The Ukrainian side is waiting for representatives of the White House in Ukraine.

"The feedback was almost immediate, our team went there, worked on issues related to the invitation to NATO and the strengthening of our army right now. We are waiting for the White House team in Ukraine. We are waiting, and in the near future it will be here — with any answer," Zelensky said.

During the visit to the USA, the President of Ukraine discussed with Biden that part of the victory plan will be that every 2-3 weeks Ukraine will receive aid packages worth $500-750 thousand from the USA. This will help strengthen the Ukrainian army in the coming months and is part of the victory plan.

Zelensky positively assessed the meeting with France. By the end of November, the Ukrainian brigade, which is training in France, will return to Ukraine. France is ahead of all other countries in manning brigades. It will also support Ukraineʼs accession to NATO.

Permission to shoot long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation

The countries that decide on the permission to hit Ukraine with long-range missiles have different positions. There are those who are already positive about it, the leaders of these states will help work on this permission.

Ukraine in NATO

With the USA, Ukraine is now closer to NATO than it once was. Alliance is now better than any weapon, especially nuclear. According to the president, Germany still remains sceptical about Ukraineʼs membership in the bloc.

"Unfortunately, the leading countries have still not lost their desire not to completely close the door to the Russian Federation," he added.

According to the president, those countries that leave the possibility of cooperation with Russia will not sign Ukraineʼs invitation to NATO.

At the same time, some Western countries criticizing the first point of the victory plan for Ukraineʼs accession to NATO have no other alternatives. At the meeting of European leaders, there were countries that were sceptical about the victory plan, but the French president assured during the conversation that the world cannot trust Russiaʼs promises in case of freezing the conflict — Putin made promises about peace even during the "Normandy format", but did not keep them their.

If the partners want Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia, they must provide us with weapons. At the same time, Ukraine is not against the peace plans of other countries, if they can unite the whole world, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The impact of the US election on the victory plan

America is the main donor in this war. After the presidential elections on November 5, the countryʼs policy may change. It is these changes that will affect the continuation of the war or its end. At the same time, Zelensky emphasized that now there are various statements from the presidential candidates — both about further support for Ukraine and against it. But, according to the President of Ukraine, the fight in the USA is not for Ukraine, but for the voters, so the real situation will become clear after the results.

Secret annexes of the peace plan

Those countries that can strengthen Ukraine have secret attachments to the victory plan. The Ukrainian side does not open them to those countries that, for example, do not have the necessary weapons, which are mentioned in the annexes, or to those that did not help Ukraine during the full-scale invasion.

"If this or that state does not have this, then why give an annexes? We trust them, but why? And there are a number of states that want to see the applications, but they did not help us in any way. Why should they see an application about weapons, if they did not help us with weapons? But they have a plan," Zelensky emphasized.

The president advocates that all applications be open so that they can be seen, in particular, by Russians. Yes, according to Zelensky, the negotiations will be on a level playing field. Because the society of the Russian Federation will see what kind of response Ukraine can give, in particular with regard to Russiaʼs energy structure.

Economy booking

Economic reservation must be fair, the corresponding task has been set for the prime minister. According to the president, profession cannot be a criterion for such a reservation.

"Honestly, the models they showed me, I think they are not completely fair yet. Here it is difficult to choose one profession and not choose another. There should be other criteria," Zelensky said.

The military is afraid of this, because they believe that the new forces will not be enough. There is currently no balance in this issue, so this solution is not yet available.

At the same time, the president emphasized that the employees of the critical infrastructure already have armour against mobilization, because without them the army will not be able to survive.

Reduction of the mobilization age

The partners want Ukraine to lower the mobilization age. But President Zelensky believes that it is dangerous at the moment. At the same time, people younger than 25 can serve under a contract.

"There are a lot of different information leaks, and this is a big problem in general. There are no plans for mobilization since the age of 18," Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized.

