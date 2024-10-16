North Korea has reported 1.4 million conscripts who are ready for a “holy war” amid tensions with South Korea

North Korea reported about the mobilization of 1.4 million citizens who passionately want to fight in the "holy war" and destroy the enemies.

This was reported by KCNA.

The agency says young people are signing up in droves because of South Koreaʼs launch of drones that drop leaflets over Pyongyang.

"The youth are determined to participate in the holy war to destroy the enemy with the weapons of the revolution...According to available data, on October 14 and 15, more than 1.4 million representatives of youth leagues, as well as youth and students across the country volunteered to join the Korean Peopleʼs Army or return to its ranks," the message reads.

KCNA notes that youths and students across the country have signed petitions to join or return to the army, vowing to "find out relations with disgusting maniacs and criminals and cut their throats" until the latter.

What preceded

The other day, the sister of the leader of North Korea Kim Yo Jong said that a "terrible disaster" awaits South Korea if South Korean drones fly over Pyongyang again. After that, the DPRK brought the artillery on the border with South Korea to combat readiness.

On October 15, North Korea blew up roads connecting it with South Korea. A week earlier, North Koreaʼs military announced a plan to "completely separate" its country from South Korea.

What is happening between North Korea and South Korea

Since 1910, the entire Korean peninsula had been part of the Japanese Empire, but in 1945 the US dropped two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan surrendered and the World War II ended. The Korean peninsula was divided into two parts: American troops occupied the southern part, and Soviet troops occupied the northern part. In 1945, the southern part announced the establishment of the Republic of Korea. In 1948, the communist Democratic Peopleʼs Republic of Korea appeared in the northern part.

The leader of the newly formed North Korea was Kim Il Sung, who, hoping to unify the Koreas, built an army and started the Korean War in 1950. Already in July 1953, the USA and the DPRK signed an armistice, but since then the formal end of the war has not yet been announced. North Korea wants the US to withdraw troops from South Korea and lift sanctions, while the US wants North Korea to get rid of its nuclear weapons.

On January 1, 2024, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un informed that North Korea no longer seeks reconciliation and reunification with South Korea. At the same time, he threatened to "completely destroy" the USA and South Korea if they resort to "provocations". Later, Kim Jong Un declared the need for changes in the DPRK Constitution to define South Korea as a "main enemy country". North Korea has shelled the Southʼs borders, regularly conducts nuclear weapons tests, launches missiles and spy satellites.

On February 8, North Korea informed about the termination of all agreements with South Korea, which were related to the promotion of economic cooperation between the countries.

