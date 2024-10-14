Kim Jong Unʼs sister threatened South Korea with a “terrible disaster” and North Korea put artillery on alert at the border

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said on October 13 that South Korea faces a "terrible disaster" if South Korean drones fly over Pyongyang again. After that, the DPRK brought the artillery on the border with South Korea to combat readiness.

On Friday, October 11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Korea informed about that on October 3, 9 and 10, it detected South Korean drones in the sky over Pyongyang, which were spreading propaganda leaflets. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has threatened to respond with force if such flights are repeated.

South Koreaʼs Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun initially denied the military had sent drones across the border, but the Joint Chiefs of Staff later said it could not confirm whether the Northʼs claims were true.

Kim Yo Jong expressed displeasure at the South Korean militaryʼs position that it "cannot confirm" North Koreaʼs drone claims, saying the response was essentially admitting they were responsible.

She warned that South Korea must be prepared to pay the price for its "repeated provocations" and that the "time of attack" to destroy South Korea could come at any moment.

"This time is not set by us. The moment when the South Korean drone is again detected in the sky above our capital, it will certainly lead to a terrible disaster," she emphasized.

In response to her words, the Ministry of Defense of South Korea said that the DPRK will see "the end of its regime" if it causes any harm to its people.

After this skirmish, North Korea said it had ordered its artillery corps near the border with South Korea to fully prepare to fire.

In addition, on October 9, the North Korean Peopleʼs Army announced a measure that would "completely separate" the territory of the DPRK from the territory of South Korea. The South Korean military said on October 14 that such an announcement could mean the preparation of explosions on the roads along the Gyeonggi and Donghae lines.

South Korean colonel Lee Sung Jung called it quite likely that the explosions could happen today.

