Media: North Korea has blown up roads connecting it to South Korea

North Korea blew up parts of its roads connecting it with South Korea.

The South Korean agency Yonhap writes about this with reference to the military.

It is about parts of Gyeonggi and Donghae roads north of the military demarcation line. Last week, North Koreaʼs military announced a plan to "completely separate" its country from South Korea.

The Koreas are connected by road and rail along the Gyeonggi Line, which connects the city of Paju on the Southʼs western border with Kaesong in the North, and the Donghae Line along the east coast.

Earlier, North Korea removed street lights and planted mines along the Gyeonggi and Donghae roads, and began building anti-tank barriers and reinforcing barbed wire on its side of the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas.

South Koreaʼs Joint Chiefs of Staff have stepped up situational monitoring and preparedness.

The other day, the sister of the leader of North Korea Kim Yo Jong said that a "terrible disaster" awaits South Korea if South Korean drones fly over Pyongyang again. After that, the DPRK brought the artillery on the border with South Korea to combat readiness.

What is happening between North Korea and South Korea

Since 1910, the entire Korean peninsula had been part of the Japanese Empire, but in 1945, the US dropped two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and Japan surrendered, ending the World War II. The Korean peninsula was divided into two parts: American troops occupied the southern part, and Soviet troops occupied the northern part. In 1945, the southern part announced the establishment of the Republic of Korea. In 1948, the communist Democratic Peopleʼs Republic of Korea appeared in the northern part.

The leader of the newly formed North Korea was Kim Il Sung, who, hoping to unify the Koreas, built an army and started the Korean War in 1950. Already in July 1953, the USA and the DPRK signed an armistice, but since then the formal end of the war has not yet been announced. North Korea wants the US to withdraw troops from South Korea and lift sanctions, while the US wants North Korea to get rid of its nuclear weapons.