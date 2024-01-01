North Korea is no longer seeking reconciliation with South Korea. Kim Jong-un is preparing for a devastating blow in case of “provocation”

The leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, said that North Korea no longer seeks reconciliation and reunification with South Korea. At the same time, he threatened to "thoroughly destroy" the USA and South Korea in the event of a "military confrontation against the DPRK."

He stated this on December 31, 2023, during a meeting with the commander of the North Korean army, writes the Korean Central Telegraph Agency.

Kim said inter-Korean relations have become "a relationship between two hostile countries and two sides at war."

"It is time to face reality and clarify our relationship with the South," he said.

According to him, if Washington and Seoul try to go to a military confrontation with Pyongyang, then his "nuclear war deterrent will not hesitate to resort to serious actions."

"If the United States and South Korea decide to engage in an anti-republican military confrontation, the North Korean forces should not hesitate to use all their superpowers and capabilities to deliver a devastating blow and wipe them out," Kim Jong-un said.