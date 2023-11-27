North Korea has placed weapons in the demilitarized zone on the border with South Korea

North Korea has deployed troops and heavy weapons in the demilitarized zone near the border with South Korea.

“Bloomberg” writes about this with reference to the message of the armed forces of South Korea.

The South Korean military has noticed activity in the demilitarized zone since late last week. North Korea is likely trying to restore security posts that were dismantled after the announcement of the inter-Korean military agreement in 2018.

The military also detected an increase in North Korean coastal artillery activity. In response, Seoul promised to take appropriate measures, hinting at the restoration of South Korean border posts near the border.

Increasing tension between North Korea and South Korea

It all started with the fact that on November 21, North Korea announced that it had successfully launched a spy satellite into space. In theory, a spy satellite could allow Pyongyang to monitor the movement of American and South Korean troops and weapons on the Korean Peninsula, which would allow it to detect threats. It would also allow the North to plan its nuclear attacks with greater precision.

In response, South Korea suspended the Comprehensive Military Agreement signed in 2018 in an attempt to reduce tensions between the two countries and prevent a conflict. North Koreaʼs launch is a violation of the no-fly zone guaranteed by the agreement.

Already on November 23, North Korea broke the five-year agreement with South Korea. The country also promised to cancel all measures "taken to prevent military conflict in all spheres, including land, sea and air" and deploy "more powerful armed forces and new types of military equipment" in the border region.