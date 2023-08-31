News

North Korea simulated a nuclear attack on South Korea

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

North Korea has conducted exercises simulating a nuclear strike on South Korea.

Reuters writes about it.

North Korean state media called it a response to plans for a pre-emptive nuclear strike by South Korea and the United States.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea hours after the US deployed B-1B bombers for allied air exercises.

In addition to launching missiles, the North Korean military practiced occupying the territory of South Korea.