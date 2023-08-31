North Korea simulated a nuclear attack on South Korea

North Korea has conducted exercises simulating a nuclear strike on South Korea.
Reuters writes about it.
North Korean state media called it a response to plans for a pre-emptive nuclear strike by South Korea and the United States.
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea hours after the US deployed B-1B bombers for allied air exercises.
In addition to launching missiles, the North Korean military practiced occupying the territory of South Korea.
- On August 24, North Korea informed that the launch of their reconnaissance satellite had failed and promised to try again in October. At the end of May, another DPRK spy satellite fell into the sea after launch.
- Previously, North Korean hackers tried to disrupt the military exercises of the USA and South Korea.