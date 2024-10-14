A Hezbollah drone hit a military base in Israel. Soldiers were killed

On the evening of October 13, the drone launched by Hezbollah over Israel, targeted a military base near the city of Binyamin.

This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

At first, the media wrote about 67 victims. According to IDF, four soldiers were killed and seven others were seriously wounded.

As previously reported, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was launched from Lebanon under the cover of Hezbollah missile fire.

In total, three drones were launched in the direction of Israel, two of them were shot down, but one penetrated deep into the territory of Israel and fell in the Binyamin area. At the same time, the air raid alarm was not activated.

What preceded

The situation between Israel and Hezbollah escalated this September. In particular, on September 17, hundreds of pagers belonging to members of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah exploded in Lebanon. On September 18, there was a repeated series of explosions — walkie-talkies and radio receivers were detonated. The Washington Post writes that Israel invented the "pager operation" back in 2022, and the preparation lasted as long as nine years.

After the repeated bombings, the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel was shifting its main military effort to the north, where the country borders Lebanon, and a "new phase" of the war was beginning.

On September 27, Israel eliminated the leader of Hezbollah Hasan Nasrallah. After that, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed about that his country had already eliminated two of Nasrallahʼs successors, without naming them.

On September 30, it became known that Israel launched a ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shiite Muslim military-political organization founded in 1982. Hezbollah is actively supported by Iran, it is recognized as a terrorist in more than 20 countries, in particular, in the USA, EU and Great Britain. Hezbollah has been against Israel since its inception.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.