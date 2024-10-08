The suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion was kept in custody

The suspect in the murder of Ukrainian linguist Iryna Farion, an 18-year-old man from Dnipro, was kept in custody. Prosecutors in the appeal managed to extend the preventive measure.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Previously, the Halytsky District Court of Lviv extended the suspectʼs preventive measure in the form of detention without bail. Prosecutors insisted on this preventive measure.

The suspectʼs lawyer filed an appeal and asked instead to choose a preventive measure in the form of 24-hour house arrest.

The court refused and kept the boy in custody without bail.

The murder of Iryna Farion

On July 19, 2024, a former MP of the Verkhovna Rada, linguist Iryna Farion was shot in Lviv. The same day she died in the hospital.

On July 25, the suspect was detained in Dnipro. He turned out to be 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko. On July 26, he was sent under arrest without bail.

Babel were told here the details about the murder of Iryna Farion.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.