Iryna Farion died in the hospital

Former MP of the Verkhovna Rada and linguist Iryna Farion died in hospital after the attack.
This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovy.
"The doctors did everything they could, but the injury was not compatible with life," he added.
The law enforcement officers reclassified the case of the attack on Farion from attempted murder to premeditated murder (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The article provides imprisonment for up to 15 years. The attacker is still being sought.
Attack on Iryna Farion
In the evening of July 19, an unknown person attacked Iryna Farion in Lviv, she was shot. The woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head. She was in a critical condition in a coma and on a ventilator.
The shooter has not yet been arrested, the city has announced an "Interception" plan.
- Iryna Farion was born on April 29, 1964 in Lviv. She is a linguist, a professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University, a member of the politic council of the All-Ukrainian Union "Svoboda", a MP of Ukraine of the 7th convocation (2012-2014), and was twice a deputy of the Lviv Regional Council from All-Ukrainian Union "Svoboda".
- Farion repeatedly got into scandals. In particular, she criticized the Russian-speaking fighters of "Azov" and the 3rd Assault Brigade and said that she could not consider them Ukrainians. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets turned to the police, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Council on Television.
- Another scandal is related to the fact that she published a letter from a student from occupied Crimea with his personal data. Later, Russian Z-publics shared a video where the FSB allegedly detains this student. He apologized on camera and admitted his "guilt".
- On November 14, 2023, students of Lviv Polytechnic staged a protest and demanded the dismissal of Iryna Farion from the university.
- On November 15, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine initiated a case against Farion on four counts: violation of the equality of citizens; an insult to the honor and dignity of a serviceman; violation of confidentiality of correspondence and violation of the inviolability of private life.
- On the same day, Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi informed that Farion was dismissed from Lviv Polytechnic, but the court reinstated her on May 29, 2024.