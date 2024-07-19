Iryna Farion died in the hospital

Former MP of the Verkhovna Rada and linguist Iryna Farion died in hospital after the attack.

This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovy.

"The doctors did everything they could, but the injury was not compatible with life," he added.

The law enforcement officers reclassified the case of the attack on Farion from attempted murder to premeditated murder (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The article provides imprisonment for up to 15 years. The attacker is still being sought.

Attack on Iryna Farion

In the evening of July 19, an unknown person attacked Iryna Farion in Lviv, she was shot. The woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head. She was in a critical condition in a coma and on a ventilator.

The shooter has not yet been arrested, the city has announced an "Interception" plan.