The court reinstated Iryna Farion as a professor at Lviv Polytechnic

On May 29, the Lviv Court of Appeal decided to reinstate Iryna Farion as a professor of the Ukrainian language department of the Institute of Humanities and Social Sciences of the Lviv Polytechnic National University.

This was reported by Suspilne.

Also, for the benefit of scientists, more than UAH 123 000 should be collected for the period of forced absenteeism.

The decision of the Court of Appeal can still be challenged in the Supreme Court. The representative of "Lviv Polytechnic" said that he is waiting for the full text of the decision, and then they will think about the next steps.

Whatʼs wrong with Iryna Farion?

In early November, journalist Yanina Sokolovaʼs channel aired a conversation with Iryna Farion, in which she criticized the Russian-speaking fighters of "Azov" and the 3rd Assault Brigade. She said that she could not consider them Ukrainians and advised them to "call themselves Russian" because they speak Russian in public. Because of this, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the police, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Television Council, so that the law enforcement officers would check it.

Already on November 8, Farion published a letter in her Telegram from a student from occupied Crimea with his personal data. The cap bore the name of a student who supported Farionʼs stance on language. In the comments, Farion was asked to remove the boyʼs data so as not to expose him to danger. The ex-deputy wrote in response that she does not need unsolicited advice. On November 13, Russian Z-publics shared a video where the FSB allegedly detains this student. He apologized on camera and admitted his "guilt".