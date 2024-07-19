In Lviv, Iryna Farion, a former parliamentarian, was shot. Doctors are fighting for her life, they are looking for the attacker

In Lviv on July 19 at around 7:30 p.m., a former Peopleʼs Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, linguist Iryna Farion was shot.

This information was confirmed to "Babel" by law enforcement agencies, but no details were provided. The local publication ZAXID.NET and deputy of the Lviv City Council Ihor Zinkevich reported that Farion was hospitalized and she is in critical condition in the hospital.

Subsequently, the National Police, without naming names, wrote that law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the attempt on the life of a "public figure." She was hit in the head. The shooter has not yet been arrested, the city has announced an "Interception" plan. The prosecutorʼs office is investigating attempted murder (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code).

Update at 9:00 p.m

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in Telegram that the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk report to him on the search for the attacker of Farion.

"All the necessary forces of the National Police of Ukraine and the SBU are deployed to establish the circumstances of this crime. Doctors are fighting for Iryna Farionʼs life," he said and emphasized that the perpetrator of the attack must bear full responsibility.