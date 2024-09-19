The suspect in Farionʼs murder was remanded in custody

On Thursday, September 19, the Halytskyi Court of the city of Lviv held a hearing on the extension of the preventive measure against Vyacheslav Zinchenko, the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. He will be held without bail until November 17, 2024.

Correspondents of Suspilne reported this from the courtroom.

At todayʼs court session, Zinchenko was present in person for the first time — he took part in previous sessions in the case via video link.

After the start of the court session, Zinchenkoʼs lawyers filed a motion to disqualify two prosecutors in the case because of their alleged "friendly relationship with Iryna Farionʼs daughter." The court denied this motion without appeal.

The court also extended the term of the pre-trial investigation in the case of the murder of Iryna Farion until January 26, 2025. This was explained by the complexity of the examinations and the fact that some of them will be performed in October and November 2024. Zinchenkoʼs lawyers consider it a delay in the investigation.

The murder of Iryna Farion

On July 19, 2024, the former MP of the Verkhovna Rada, linguist Iryna Farion was shot in Lviv. The same day she died in the hospital.

On July 25, the suspect was detained in Dnipro. He turned out to be 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko. On July 26, he was sent under arrest without bail.

