The court remanded the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion into custody without bail

The Galician District Court of Lviv sent the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion under arrest for 60 days without the right to bail.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Prosecutors insisted on such a precautionary measure. The suspect will be held in the Lviv detention center. At an open court session, the judge announced his name — it is Vʼyacheslav Zinchenko. His lawyer said that they plan to appeal the courtʼs decision, RBC-Ukraine reports.

The case is being investigated under Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — premeditated murder. The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison.

The murder of Iryna Farion

On July 19, 2024 , a former Peopleʼs Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, linguist Iryna Farion was shot in Lviv. The same day she died in the hospital.

On July 25 , the suspect was detained in Dnipro. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said that this is an 18-year-old boy. The investigation is inclined to the fact that the shooter was only an executor, and the murder itself was an order.

The investigation established that the suspect arrived in Lviv on July 9 and entered the apartment rented through Booking. On July 14, he drove into the second home, and on the eve of the murder — on July 19 — into the third. He was preparing to kill and was watching for Farion.

From Dnipro to Lviv, he received a parcel by "Nova Poshta" with things that he later used for the conspiracy — a panama, glasses, a shoulder bag. The book "Secret Instructions of the KGB and the CIA" was found in the suspectʼs phone, as well as a prepared suicide note — in it he asks to convey to his father that he hid his plans for the sake of his parentsʼ safety. The police are checking information about the boyʼs affiliation with a neo-Nazi movement based in the Russian Federation and his ties to Russia.

A 9 x 18 mm sports bullet casing was found at the scene of the crime, and it was handed over for examination. The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that in 2017-2018, a million such bullets were released. Now they are establishing where it could be purchased.