The Israeli Defence Forces informed about the elimination of another Hezbollah leader

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) informed about the elimination of Hezbollah logistics chief Suheil Hussein Husseini during yesterdayʼs Israeli airstrike in Beirut.
This is reported by The Times of Israel.
"Husseini played a critical role in arms transfers between Iran and Hezbollah and was responsible for the distribution of advanced weapons among the groupʼs units, controlling both the logistics and distribution of these weapons," IDF noted.
Husseini was also a member of Hezbollahʼs Jihad Council, the militant groupʼs highest military body.
The Israeli military says he was responsible for the budget and logistics of Hezbollahʼs most sensitive projects, including the groupʼs military plans and other special operations, such as coordinating Lebanese and Syrian terrorist attacks against Israel. According to them, the headquarters headed by Husseini is also responsible for the production of high-precision missiles.
- On September 17, hundreds of pagers belonging to members of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah exploded in Lebanon. On September 18, there was a repeated series of explosions — walkie-talkies and radio receivers were detonated. The Washington Post writes that Israel invented the "pager operation" back in 2022, and the preparation lasted as long as nine years.
- After the repeated explosions, the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel was shifting its main military efforts to the north — a "new phase" of the war was beginning. In the north, Israel borders Lebanon, where Hezbollah, a Shia Muslim military-political organization founded in 1982, operates. Hezbollah is actively supported by Iran, it is recognized as a terrorist in more than 20 countries, in particular, in the USA, EU and Great Britain. Hezbollah has been against Israel since its inception.
- On September 20, IDF struck the Hezbollah high command in Beirut. The commander of the groupʼs missile division Ibrahim Kubaisi was killed in the attack. And within a week, on September 27, IDF struck the Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. The next day, the Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah confirmed that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in the attack. Israel later eliminated the newly appointed leader of Hezbollah Hashim Safi al-Din.
