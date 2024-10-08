The Israeli Defence Forces informed about the elimination of another Hezbollah leader

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) informed about the elimination of Hezbollah logistics chief Suheil Hussein Husseini during yesterdayʼs Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

This is reported by The Times of Israel.

"Husseini played a critical role in arms transfers between Iran and Hezbollah and was responsible for the distribution of advanced weapons among the groupʼs units, controlling both the logistics and distribution of these weapons," IDF noted.

Husseini was also a member of Hezbollahʼs Jihad Council, the militant groupʼs highest military body.

The Israeli military says he was responsible for the budget and logistics of Hezbollahʼs most sensitive projects, including the groupʼs military plans and other special operations, such as coordinating Lebanese and Syrian terrorist attacks against Israel. According to them, the headquarters headed by Husseini is also responsible for the production of high-precision missiles.

