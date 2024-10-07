The head of the arms importer “Spetstechnoexport” reported to SBU for leaked documents about the supply of Indian shells to Ukraine

The acting head of “Spetstechnoexport” (STE) Oleksiy Petrov wrote a statement to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Malyuk for the documents of the contracts for the supply of Indian-made projectiles to Ukraine leaked to the journalists of the Ukrainian Pravda (UP) publication.

Oleksiy Petrov said this in an interview with Babel.

"The consequences of the publication of these contracts are the responsibility of journalists and those officials who passed on sensitive official information," he said, adding that by doing so they committed a crime and harmed the state.

According to him, Ukraine had a stable supply channel. And now foreign intermediaries have reported serious reputational losses and the threat of disruption of supplies under already concluded contracts.

In 2010, the state-owned enterprise "Spetstechnoexport" entered the structure of the "Ukroboronprom" concern and opened a representative office in India in the same year. After the start of the full-scale invasion, STE came under the control of the Ministry of Defense, and in August 2022 — the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR). Currently, "Spetstechnoexport" has been placed under the direct management of the Ministry of Defense.

In September, the Reuters agency reported with reference to numerous sources that ammunition from India was arriving in Ukraine, despite Russiaʼs protests. Indian shells are supplied by European companies, and have been doing so for over a year. Meanwhile, India does not interfere or stop the trade.