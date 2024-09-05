The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Vitaliy Koval from the post of chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) dismissed Vitaliy Koval from the post of chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine. 261 MPs voted for it.

The MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

Koval was released on the second attempt: at the meeting the day before, the deputies failed to vote for his release — only one vote was missing. However, now, after his resignation, he can head the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

What is known about Koval

On November 21, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Vitaliy Koval to the post of chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine. His predecessor was Rustem Umyerov, who currently holds the position of Minister of Defense.

Before that, Koval was the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration since 2019. He was also a candidate for mayor of Rivne from the "Servant of the People" party.

In the early 2000s, he worked for a short time in the banking sector. Then, until 2019, he headed enterprises in the agricultural, transport and construction industries. In addition, he is the first vice-president of the All-Ukrainian Federation of Greco-Roman Wrestling and a member of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

What preceded

Kovalʼs resignation from the position of head of the State Property Fund took place against the background of mass dismissals of other high-ranking officials. The day before, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine agreed to dismiss the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets and the Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska. Also today, the resignation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and from the second attempt, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories (TOT) of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, were agreed.

The "Servant of the People" party held a faction meeting on the evening of September 4, at which a major personnel update of the government was discussed. In particular, they plan to appoint Kulebaʼs first deputy, Andrii Sybiha.