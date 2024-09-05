Parliament dismissed Iryna Vereshchuk from the post of the Deputy Prime Minister — the Minister for Reintegration of TOT of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (VRU — the Ukrainian Parliament) supported the dismissal of Iryna Vereshchuk from the post of the Deputy Prime Minister — the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

The MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

She was released on the second attempt. At yesterdayʼs meeting, there were not enough votes to pass a decision on her resignation.

What is known about Vereshchuk

Vereshchuk held the post of the Deputy Prime Minister — the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories (TOT) of Ukraine from November 4, 2021. Before that, Vereshchuk was a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the IX convocation since 2019. She was also a member of the VRU Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence and the head of the State Security and Defense Subcommittee. From September to November 2019, she represented the government in the Verkhovna Rada. She filed her credentials after her statements that the then Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk planned to fire her for criticizing the state budget and the actions of the Cabinet of Ministers.

As of July 2020, it has submitted 31 draft laws, six of which have entered into force. She also submitted 30 amendments to draft laws, the largest of which is to the law on defense procurement.

In 2010, Vereshchuk was elected mayor of her native Rava-Ruska from the "Strong Ukraine" party (belonged to oligarch Serhii Tihipko, joined the “Party of Regions” two years later), while Vereshchuk was not a member of the party. She resigned after five years.

What preceded

Vereshchukʼs resignation from the position of the Deputy Prime Minister took place against the background of mass dismissals of other ministers. The day before, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine agreed to dismiss the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets and the Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska. The resignation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba was also agreed today. Yesterday, at the meeting, his dismissal was not considered in the Council.

The "Servant of the People" party held a faction meeting on the evening of September 4, at which a major personnel update of the government was discussed. In particular, they plan to appoint Kulebaʼs first deputy Andrii Sybiha.