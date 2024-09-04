The MP Dubinskyi received a new suspicion for assisting in illegal travel abroad

Law enforcement officers uncovered new facts in the case of the MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi and his assistant, who, according to the investigation, helped another person cross the border illegally. The MP was previously informed about the suspicion in this case — now it has been changed and a new one has been reported.

The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) writes about this without mentioning the name of the MP, but it follows from the details of the case that it is about Oleksandr Dubinskyi.

The law enforcement officers revealed that the MP had repeatedly organized the crossing of the border by other people.

The investigation found out that in August 2022, the suspect in a conspiracy with other participants organized the departure of his common-law wifeʼs brother from Ukraine to Moldova. In 2023, the MP, in collusion with other involved parties, re-organized the departure of the same "relative" as a volunteer driver, who, as before, left for Moldova with identical documents from the Kyiv Regional Military Administration based on the petition of the NGO "MEDIA DEFENSE", after which he no longer returned to Ukraine.

SBI also reported the suspicion to the former assistant to the MP, who currently works as the head of the "MEDIA DEFENSE" public organization.

Oleksandr Dubinskyi

Oleksandr Dubinsky is a pro-Russian journalist and MP. In January 2021, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against seven individuals and four organizations for interfering in US elections. Dubinskyi was among them. Dubinskyi was expelled from the “Servant of the People” faction on February 1, 2021. On March 14, he was removed from the post of chairman of the Kyiv regional organization "Servant of the People".

In August 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) searched Oleksandr Dubinskyi to check the legality of his travel abroad. He left Ukraine allegedly to accompany his father to a foreign medical facility for treatment. However, his father went abroad and returned from there on his own. Dubinskyi was suspected in this case.