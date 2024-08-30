Syrskyi: Ukraine took control of another 5 km² of territory in the Kursk region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region continue their offensive operation and take more and more territory under their control.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi during the rate meeting.

"The offensive operation continues in the Kursk direction. During the day, our troops advanced up to two kilometers in separate directions," said Syrskyi.

According to him, in the Kursk region, Ukrainian troops took control of another 5 km² of territory.

Separately, the head reported on the next replenishment of the exchange fund, without specifying the details.

Meanwhile, the Pokrovsk direction remains one of the most difficult. However, as of the morning of August 30, all Russian attacks were repulsed, they were unsuccessful, Syrskyi reported.

The Kursk operation

For the first time, it became known about the offensive of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation on August 6 — then Russian telegram channels and "military corps" wrote about it.

Ukraine officially confirmed the operation only on August 12. As of August 27, Ukraine controlled 1 294 km² and 100 settlements in this region, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces captured 594 occupiers.

The head of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi informed that Russia had transferred almost 30 000 troops to the territory of the Kursk region.

For self-defense, the Ukrainian military formed a buffer zone on the territory of the Kursk region. On August 15, Ukraine created the first military command post there.