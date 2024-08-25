”Ukrnafta” has changed the method of donation for “Okhmatdyt” — it wants more transparency

Public joint-stock company "Ukrnafta" withdrew 5 million hryvnias, which it transferred to the account of the "Okhmatdyt — healthy childhood" charity fund immediately after the attack on the hospital. This money will be transferred to "Okhmatdyt" directly.
This was reported by the press service of PJSC "Ukranafta" and the director of the charity fund "Okhmatdyt — healthy childhood" Evgeny Vember.
"It is critical for us that the funds go directly to reconstruction, and that all processes are transparent and under strict control," Ukrnafta said in a statement.
There, they are sure that the state and the Council for the Restoration of "Okhmatdyt", which consists of "authoritative people", will transparently spend funds on the reconstruction of the hospital.
What preceded
"Okhmatdyt" is the largest childrenʼs hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20 thousand children are treated every year. On July 8, 2024, a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile completely destroyed the toxicology building and damaged several more.
On July 31, the "Okhmatdit" Charitable Fund announced the winner of the competition for the repair of the hospital was the "Bud-Technology" company, which offered its services for 307 million hryvnias. Journalists of the "Our Money" project say that this is one of the most expensive offers. After publicity in the media , they decided to hold the tender again. Also , the related tenders for engineering consulting services and technical supervision of repairs for more than 14 million hryvnias will be canceled.
Already on August 2, Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko together with the already suspended director of "Okhmatdyt" Volodymyr Zhovnir and director of the "Okhmatdyt — healthy childhood" foundation Yevhen Vember held a joint press conference to clarify the situation. The minister said that the fund will transfer all funds to the treasury accounts of the hospital "Okhmatdit", and the hospital will conduct the tender through "Prozorro" according to the usual procedure.
However, anti-corruption legislation prohibits transferring funds of charitable organizations to accounts in the State Treasury. In order to transfer funds to a treasury account (and not go to jail), the fund needs to have a reason — for example, a contract with the hospital or a request letter from it. So on August 16, Zhovnir said that the foundation refuses to transfer funds to the hospital, so the hospital plans to break off relations with him. The next day, the Minister of Health suspended Volodymyr Zhovnir from his post.
"We hope that a legal mechanism for the transfer of funds for the reconstruction of the hospital will be found in the shortest possible time," writes Wember.
- On August 20 , the "Okhmatdyt" hospital and the charitable foundation were able to come to an understanding.
Author: Iryna Perepechko