”Ukrnafta” has changed the method of donation for “Okhmatdyt” — it wants more transparency

Public joint-stock company "Ukrnafta" withdrew 5 million hryvnias, which it transferred to the account of the "Okhmatdyt — healthy childhood" charity fund immediately after the attack on the hospital. This money will be transferred to "Okhmatdyt" directly.

This was reported by the press service of PJSC "Ukranafta" and the director of the charity fund "Okhmatdyt — healthy childhood" Evgeny Vember.

"It is critical for us that the funds go directly to reconstruction, and that all processes are transparent and under strict control," Ukrnafta said in a statement.

There, they are sure that the state and the Council for the Restoration of "Okhmatdyt", which consists of "authoritative people", will transparently spend funds on the reconstruction of the hospital.