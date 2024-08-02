The tender for the reconstruction of “Okhmatdyt” will be held anew

Prozorro will hold a new tender for the reconstruction of the childrenʼs hospital "Okhmatdyt". The results of the previous competition, which was won by the "Bud-Technology" company, will be canceled.

This was reported by the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko at a briefing.

Within the next week, the Ministry of Health wants to create a review and oversight board that will approve the criteria for the participants that will apply for the tender.

Viktor Lyashko appealed to companies and developers who can rebuild and apply for a tender. He wants to meet with them to clarify the nuances from the construction companies that are important to them in order to apply for the tender.

The day before, Viktor Lyashko said that he asked the law enforcement officers to check the winning company of the "Bud-Technology" competition.

He also declared the amount collected for the reconstruction of "Okhmatdyt":

312 million hryvnias to the "Okhmatdyt" charity account;

378 million hryvnias for the "Okhmatdyt" charity fund;

320 million hryvnias on the “United24” platform;

100 million hryvnias were allocated by the government from the reserve fund;

Howard Buffett will allocate $11.2 million for equipment that will be transferred to Ukraine;

$1 million was allocated by the Lithuanian government;

€10 million was allocated by the German government.

On July 31, "Okhmatdyt" declared the winner of the competition was the company "Bud-Technology", which offered to restore the hospital for 307 million hryvnias. Journalists of the Nashi Hroshi project say that this is one of the most expensive proposals, and dozens of companies offered to perform the work much cheaper — from 42 to 286 million hryvnias, but they were ignored. One of the companies was rejected because of unknown suspicions about its tax documents, the other because of the ownerʼs scandalous reputation. At the same time, the customer ignored the problems in the winnerʼs proposal, journalists say.

Funds allocated by Ukraine, foreign partners, businesses, and the population were collected for the reconstruction of the hospital. Part of the collected funds was accumulated in the account of the "Okhmatdyt" Charitable Foundation — Healthy Childhood".