Nashi Hroshi: the competition for the repair of “Okhmatdyt” was won by a company without equipment and with inflated prices

The winner of the competition for the repair of "Okhmatdyt" was the "Bud-Technology" company, which estimated the works at 307 million hryvnias. Journalists of the Nashi Hroshi [Our Money] project say that this is one of the most expensive proposals, and dozens of companies offered to perform the work much cheaper — but they were ignored.

"Okhmatdyt" informed the winner of the competition on July 31, 14 companies submitted their proposals. "Bud-Technology" offered to restore the hospital for 307 million hryvnias.

Nashi Hroshi journalists analyzed the proposals of all 14 companies and found that “Bud-Technology” was the third most expensive. A dozen other participants offered to perform the work much cheaper — from 42 to 286 million hryvnias.

According to Nashi Hroshi from the participants of the competition, the finalists were selected by the companies "DAK" (310 million hryvnias) from the "Altis" group of Oleksandr Hlimbovsky, "Bud-Technology" (307 million hryvnias) from the Sensar group of the Zaporizhzhia developer Mark Marchenko and "Mega group profit" (220 million hryvnias) of Oleksiy Lomakin and Yulia Kuzmenko.

"Mega Profit Group" was rejected due to unknown suspicions about its tax documents, "DAK" — because of Hlimbovskyʼs scandalous reputation. In July, he was detained in the corruption case of his son-in-law Roman Nasirov, when he was in charge of the tax office in 2015-2016.

At the same time, as the journalists note, the customer, for unknown reasons, ignored the problems in the winnerʼs proposal. For example, "Bud-technologies" indicated only the rental of the following construction equipment: a Kamaz mobile crane, a MAN with a manipulator, and a JCB excavator. None of these mechanisms can be used to install facades higher than the second floor. Also, the company has not uploaded any data on tile installation equipment.

The largest items of the winnerʼs expenses fell on the repair of the facade composite panels and the decoration of the interior walls with HP panels. Each of these positions in "Bud-Technology" is worth more than 100 million hryvnias. At the same time, the price of these works, as compared with the cheaper offers of other participants of the competition, is twice as high.

At the same time, the company "Riola-module", which built this building of "Okhmatdyt", in its offer (179 million hryvnias) reported that after the missile hit, it had already managed to repair the "clean rooms" (operational rooms, etc.) free of charge. Wall and ceiling structures and damaged linoleum have already been partially replaced. This indicated that the amount of repairs with the money of benefactors may be overstated.

Attack on "Okhmatdyt"

"Okhmatdyt" is the largest childrenʼs hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20 thousand children are treated every year.

On July 8, 2024, the Russian X-101 cruise missile completely destroyed the toxicology department and damaged four more. 10 surgical departments, five oncology departments, two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, part of the oncology and hematology laboratory (the only one in the country) were affected.

At the time of the attack, there were almost 670 children and approximately 1 000 employees in the hospital. They hid in basements, so large casualties were avoided. Two adults died (one of them is 30-year-old nephrologist Svitlana Lukyanchuk), and 32 people were injured. 8 children were hospitalized with various injuries.