Nashi Hroshi: Hospital “Okhmatdyt” plans to spend 14 million hryvnias on a consultant and technical supervision of repairs

Kyiv Childrenʼs Hospital "Okhmatdyt", which suffered from Russian shelling, announced tenders for engineering consulting services and technical supervision of repairs for more than 14 million hryvnias.

This follows from the data in the "Prozorro" system, to which the journalists of the publication Nashi Hroshi drew attention.

The contract for engineering and consulting services is planned to be concluded with "Vasenov Engineering" LLC for 9.35 million hryvnias, and for technical supervision — with "Ik-Proekt" LLC for 5.22 million hryvnias.

The journalists found out that the capital "Vasenov Engineering" was registered in April 2023 in a residential building and belongs to Oleh Vasenyov. "Okhmatdyt" plans to order Vasenyov "consultations on the involvement of subcontractors" as part of engineering consulting services.

Oleh Vasenyov is the same expert to whom "Okhmatdyt" immediately commissioned a technical inspection of the affected building. Vasenyov also drew up a defective act with the amount of necessary work, which indicated inflated amounts for the competition of the "Okhmatdyt" charity fund, the journalists note. Because in the competition it was required to replace the entire facade cladding, while the debris of the rocket destroyed far from all the decorative plates from the outside.

Technical supervision in the implementation of the "Ik-Project" will include:

verification of compliance of the volumes and quality of the construction works with the design and estimate documentation;

accounting of the volumes of accepted and paid construction works, as well as works performed with defects;

visa verification and submission to the customer of the acts of acceptance of the completed construction works at the facility, which are signed, certified and provided by the contractor.

In both tenders, orders were taken without competition, emphasized Nashi Hroshi.

Kyiv "Ik-Proekt" is managed by Olha Kryzhnya and Lyudmila Parkhomenko, and it belongs to Yulia Krat from Kharkiv. It also owns the Consortium "Ukraine — Andasat — Israel", which was created in July 2023. The consortium is known for the fact that it will carry out technical supervision of the overhaul of the overpass on the T-10-19 highway in the Kyiv region, which is being carried out by a Turkish company for 444.24 million hryvnias.