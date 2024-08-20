The Ministry of Health approved the Council for the кestoration of “Okhmatdyt” hospital. The list of members

The Ministry of Health has fully formed the personnel of the Council for the restoration of the Childrenʼs Hospital "Okhmatdyt".

This was reported by Minister Viktor Lyashko.

The Council includes 15 people, including one representative each of the Ministry of Health and "Okhmatdyt". The full list looks like this:

permanent representative of the United Nations Development Program in Ukraine Jako Silje;

Counselor-Envoy of the Embassy of Lithuania in Ukraine Donatas Butkus;

health care specialist of the United Nations Childrenʼs Fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine Ihor Katsitadze;

chairman of the board of the “Ukrenergo” Volodymyr Kudrytskyi;

member of the Board of Directors, Vice President of Finance of Concern “Galnaftogaz” JSC Nazar Kupybida;

director of the Scientific and Industrial Association "PRAKTIKA" Yuliya Vysotska;

head of the department for policy formation in the field of the medical guarantee program and medical services of the Department of Medical Services of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine Yevhen Honchar;

leading internal control specialist of "Okhmatdyt" Olena Larina;

member of the board, executive director of the charitable foundation "Tabletochki" Vyacheslav Bykov;

executive director of the international foundation "Renaissance" Oleksandr Sushko;

executive director of the "Patients of Ukraine" charity fund Inna Ivanenko;

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors on the Activities of Expert Organizations of the Confederation of Builders of Ukraine Taras Lylyk;

vice-president of the public union "Interstate Guild of Consulting Engineers" Svitlana Reva;

head of the board of the public union "Ukrainian Academy of Pediatric Specialties" Maryna Mamenko;

president and founder of the "Zaporuka" charitable organization Natalia Onipko.

The Ministry of Health notes that today the Council will meet in full to consider the phased plan for the restoration of "Okhmatdyt".

What preceded

"Okhmatdyt" is the largest childrenʼs hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20 thousand children are treated every year. On July 8, 2024, a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile completely destroyed the toxicology building and damaged four more. 10 surgical departments, five oncology departments and two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, part of the oncology and hematology laboratory (the only one in the country) were affected.

On July 31, "Okhmatdyt" declared the winner of the competition for the repair of the hospital was the "Bud-Technology" company, which offered its services for 307 million hryvnias. Journalists of the Nashi Hroshi project say that this is one of the most expensive proposals, and dozens of companies offered to perform the work much cheaper. After publicity in the media, they decided to hold the tender again. Also, the related tenders for engineering consulting services and technical supervision of repairs for more than 14 million hryvnias will be canceled.

On August 16, the general director of "Okhmatdyt" Volodymyr Zhovnir said that the "Okhmatdyt — healthy childhood" charitable foundation, which received donations for the restoration of the hospital after the Russian attack on July 8, "does not plan" to transfer the collected funds to the hospitalʼs official accounts.

The fund explained that they currently do not know the legal mechanism for the transfer. However, they are ready to pay for any urgent need of the hospital — medical equipment or restoration of buildings damaged as a result of the Russian attack, but no official requests from "Okhmatdyt" were allegedly received.

On August 17, Zhovnir was suspended pending the completion of inspections regarding the reconstruction of the hospital. Oleksandr Urina, who heads the department of intensive and efferent therapy of acute intoxications of the hospital, was appointed as the temporary head.