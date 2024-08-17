”Okhmatdyt” got a new leader. He became Oleksandr Urin, who was the head of one of the branches

Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko appointed Oleksandr Urin as the acting director of the "Okhmatdyt" hospital.

He wrote about it on Facebook.

The minister said that he met with several heads of departments of the hospital in order to hear their opinions, to discuss the vision of how "Okhmatdit" should move and develop further, as well as who is ready to lead the hospital.

"According to the results of the meeting, taking into account the advice of doctors, I decided to temporarily entrust the duties of the general director of "Okhmatdyta" to Oleksandr Urin, who currently heads the department of intensive and efferent therapy of acute intoxications of "Okhmatdyta", Lyashko reported.

What preceded

"Okhmatdyt" is the largest childrenʼs hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20 thousand children are treated every year. On July 8, 2024, a Russian X-101 cruise missile completely destroyed the toxicology building and damaged four more. 10 surgical departments, five oncology departments and two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, part of the oncology and hematology laboratory (the only one in the country) were affected.

On July 31, "Okhmatdyt" announced the winner of the competition for the repair of the hospital was the "Bud-Technology" company, which offered its services for 307 million hryvnias. Journalists of the "Our Money" project say that this is one of the most expensive proposals, and dozens of companies offered to perform the work much cheaper. After publicity in the media , they decided to hold the tender again. Also , the related tenders for engineering consulting services and technical supervision of repairs for more than 14 million hryvnias will be canceled.

On August 16, the general director of "Okhmatdyt" Volodymyr Zhovnir said that the "Okhmatdyt — healthy childhood" charitable foundation, which received donations for the restoration of the hospital after the Russian attack on July 8, "does not plan" to transfer the collected funds to the hospitalʼs official accounts.

The fund explained that they currently do not know the legal mechanism for the transfer. However, they are ready to pay for any urgent need of the hospital — medical equipment or restoration of buildings damaged by the Russian attack, but official requests from "Okhmatdyt" have allegedly not been received.

On August 17, Zhovnir was suspended pending the completion of inspections regarding the reconstruction of the hospital.